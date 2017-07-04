Ireland's new prime minister knew how to put his best foot forward when he met his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed PM Trudeau to Ireland Tuesday, while sporting a pair of red, Canada-themed socks, featuring a pattern of maple leaves and Mounties.

Varadkar proudly flashed the socks for photographers at a joint press conference in Dublin, drawing laughter from Trudeau.

Trudeau has been known to wear quirky socks in the past, including on his last visit to Ireland, when he sported Star Wars-themed socks for May the 4th. He showed off his socks during that visit with Varadkar's predecessor, Enda Kenny.

Trudeau wore a pair of stylish, but simple grey-and-white-striped socks for his visit with Varadkar.