Investigation launched in police arrest of 12-year-old in Manitoba capital
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 4:07PM EDT
WINNIPEG - An investigation is underway into an allegation that police used excessive force in the arrest of a 12-year-old boy in Winnipeg.
The probe is being conducted by the Independent Investigation Unit, a Manitoba agency that investigates complaints against police officers across the province.
The agency says the boy was arrested the afternoon of Aug. 7 by a member of the Winnipeg Police Service.
The group says the boy was not seriously injured, but there was a complaint of excessive force.
It also says the arrest did not come to the attention of the Winnipeg Police Service until two days ago.
