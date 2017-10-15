

CTVNews.ca Staff





High winds and rain whipped through southern Ontario Sunday afternoon, taking down hydro lines, toppling trees onto cars and affecting public transportation.

About 25,000 customers were without power in Toronto. An estimated 34,000 customers were affected Vaughan. In Mississauga, 7,000 customers were impacted.

Some roads in the Greater Toronto Area were closed due to downed power lines and a tree on the Lakeshore West train line caused cancellations and delays for GO Transit users.

People shared photos of videos of the intense storm and its aftermath on Twitter.

tree fully down across Crawford at Dundas. nice little mini lake, too. @weathernetwork @CP24 pic.twitter.com/Uv8KkzRWlh — boatface killah (@emmalynnbb) October 15, 2017

On Madison Avenue in Annex pic.twitter.com/ytcFIUYjbK — Brad Wishen (@bwishen) October 15, 2017

The wind is going to knock this thing right through my window I can feel it pic.twitter.com/Om8PbARVCc — ��Spookyass��Bones�� (@plagueofbitches) October 15, 2017

Well, that was intense! Fall storm rolls into downtown Toronto... #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/yGsJaUZbOA — James Lewis (@JLewisCTV) October 15, 2017