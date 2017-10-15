Intense Ontario storm downs trees, leaves thousands without power
A vehicle under a fallen tree after a wind storm in Toronto, Ont., on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (CTV Toronto)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 5:44PM EDT
High winds and rain whipped through southern Ontario Sunday afternoon, taking down hydro lines, toppling trees onto cars and affecting public transportation.
About 25,000 customers were without power in Toronto. An estimated 34,000 customers were affected Vaughan. In Mississauga, 7,000 customers were impacted.
Some roads in the Greater Toronto Area were closed due to downed power lines and a tree on the Lakeshore West train line caused cancellations and delays for GO Transit users.
People shared photos of videos of the intense storm and its aftermath on Twitter.
tree fully down across Crawford at Dundas. nice little mini lake, too. @weathernetwork @CP24 pic.twitter.com/Uv8KkzRWlh— boatface killah (@emmalynnbb) October 15, 2017
Houses under construction in #Waterloo's Vista Hills neighbourhood were blown-over during this afternoon's #onstorm. @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/ys5x1LJOOI— Dan Lauckner (@vidman) October 15, 2017
On Madison Avenue in Annex pic.twitter.com/ytcFIUYjbK— Brad Wishen (@bwishen) October 15, 2017
October 15, 2017
@CP24 tornado in Woodbridge? pic.twitter.com/CwXFs4T6ND— Johnny Junior (@johnnyjunior416) October 15, 2017
The wind is going to knock this thing right through my window I can feel it pic.twitter.com/Om8PbARVCc— ��Spookyass��Bones�� (@plagueofbitches) October 15, 2017
Well, that was intense! Fall storm rolls into downtown Toronto... #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/yGsJaUZbOA— James Lewis (@JLewisCTV) October 15, 2017
Wow, I've never seen wind and rain come on so suddenly and aggressively before! It even scared my cat! #windy #rainy pic.twitter.com/74h5xMxhRs— Sarah Karsh (@SarahKarsh) October 15, 2017
This just happened. Lawrence & Warden. Hydro pole snapped in half and tree down. #windstorm or #tornado ? #onstorm pic.twitter.com/XpNb1NOugr— Denise Hayward (@Denise_Hayward) October 15, 2017
