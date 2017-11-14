

CTVNews.ca Staff





Online predators are using Instagram to lure university students away from campus by promising career development and job opportunities, according to a warning from Montreal’s Concordia University.

In a statement on Monday, the university warned that reports of drugging and sexual assault have been tied to the unsolicited online offers. Montreal police are investigating.

CTV Montreal reported that two female students were attacked in separate incidents in September and December of last year, and one of the alleged victims came forward last week.

Police said the women responded to job ads on social media. Neither police nor Concordia have released information about the women’s identities.

The school issued a public safety alert to students advising vigilance when responding to unsolicited online offers.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind students that Concordia has a zero tolerance for sexual violence of any kind,” read a statement from the university’s deputy provost, Lisa Ostiguy and services vice-president Roger Cote.

Anyone with information or in need of help is asked to contact the school's Sexual Assault Resource Centre at 514-848-2424, ext. 3353, or the Security Department at 514-848-3717, option 1.