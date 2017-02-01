WARNING: This story contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some

Chilling first images have emerged from the inside of a Quebec mosque where a gunman opened fire on Sunday, killing six men and wounding others.

Cameras and journalists were allowed inside the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Sainte-Foy for the first time on Tuesday night to see the space, which is now marked with blood stains and bullet holes.

CTV National News senior broadcast producer Rosa Hwang went inside the mosque, where she described seeing blood “still smeared on the walls, pools of dried blood on the carpet.”

Shoes of the dead and injured remained inside the mosque, where the men had left them to kneel and pray before the ambush.

Members of the community were also allowed in the mosque. One man comforted another man who was slumped in chair, openly weeping, Hwang reported.

The first glimpse of the massacre’s aftermath came as Quebecers of various faiths gathered in a Quebec City Catholic Church Tuesday evening, to honour the slain men. The service at Notre-dame-de-Foy was a symbol of solidarity with the Muslim community.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the attack.

Police say there are not looking for any other suspects.

