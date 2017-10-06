Inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous women names new executive director
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 9:50PM EDT
VANCOUVER - The troubled inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has named a new executive director.
Chief commissioner Marion Buller announced late Friday that former Assembly of First Nations adviser Debbie Reid has taken the job.
Reid is from the Skownan First Nation in Manitoba.
She was a special adviser to Assembly of First Nations National Chief Phil Fontaine when he held the job and has also worked for the federal government.
Buller says Reid has focused her entire career on working on behalf of Indigenous people.
The inquiry has run into troubled waters in recent months with criticism that victims' families weren't being adequately consulted about the shape of the inquiry.
