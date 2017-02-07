

CTVNews.ca Staff





It’s “completely unrealistic” for the federal inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls to release an important in-depth interim report by its November deadline, according to a Mi’kmaq lawyer keeping close tabs on the case.

Citing a slow rollout and poor communications with the public, Pam Palmater said the inquiry’s commissioners are taking too long to hold hearings with families of victims. The meetings are expected to take place this spring.

“And that’s not nearly enough. The whole intention of an interim report was a year after you’ve been working, here is what we’ve heard so far. But we’re talking about literally a few months,” Palmater, chair of indigenous governance at Ryerson University, told CTV’s Power Play on Tuesday.

In an update on Tuesday, lead commissioner Marion Buller said that less than 10 per cent of the Liberal government’s $53.8 million budget for the inquiry has been spent. Buller also said the process will allow families of victims to tell their own stories in their own way.

“We must find the truth. That will be through research and hearings,” Buller said.

But Palmater said a sizeable chunk of the budget is already spent and the process “hasn’t even started.”

“I think part of the problem is the lack of communication,” she said. “Had they been working with the families from the get-go -- and I don’t mean just a few select people, but the families and the women’s organizations and the people who have been advocating this for literally four decades -- I think we would’ve been much further along.”

Palmater has criticized the inquiry’s terms of reference since they were released last August, saying that the commissioners won’t be able to analyze possible police wrongdoing -- including allegations of sexual assault -- and address “the heart of the matter.”

“Had this inquiry been constructed properly, you really would have to start from scratch. Because what you have from the police is really incomplete data,” she said.

But there are some upsides to the inquiry, Palmater said. She said the previous Conservative government wouldn’t even entertain the idea of holding an inquiry, and that it’s admirable that the commissioners intend to only go into communities where they are invited.

“The fact that it’s trauma-informed, the fact that there’s going to be health supports for everyone, that it is just focused on women and girls … and the fact that their motto is do no harm,” Palmater said.

The commissioners have not determined a specific start date or location for hearings, but Buller said that a logistics team is considering several options.

According to the inquiry’s mandate, the commissioners will investigate the root causes of violence against indigenous women and girls. The commissioners are also open to hearing from indigenous men and boys who have relevant testimony, but there will be no forensic reviews of cases involving men and boys.

With files from the Canadian Press