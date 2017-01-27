Inmate dies after altercation at Toronto jail
The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 11:10AM EST
Homicide detectives are investigating after an apparent fight between two inmates at a Toronto jail left one man dead.
Police responded to a call from the Toronto South Detention Centre around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Paramedics located a 41-year-old man, who taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died.
Police say a male suspect remains in custody at the Toronto South Detention Centre. Homicide detectives are investigating but no charges have been laid.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Longtime Quebec politician under police investigation
- Thousands remain without power in New Brunswick due to icy storm
- Ontario denies Toronto tolls, boosts gas tax funds for municipalities
- After near-death experience, Manitoba musician sings his story of mental health
- Grieving parents call for 'massive reform' of daycare system after toddler's tragic death