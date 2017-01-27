

CTVNews.ca Staff





Homicide detectives are investigating after an apparent fight between two inmates at a Toronto jail left one man dead.

Police responded to a call from the Toronto South Detention Centre around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics located a 41-year-old man, who taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died.

Police say a male suspect remains in custody at the Toronto South Detention Centre. Homicide detectives are investigating but no charges have been laid.