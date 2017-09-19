

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- An Indigenous design team led by architect Douglas Cardinal will represent Canada at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale.

The Canada Council for the Arts says their project, titled "Unceded," reflects "on our country's need for reconciliation."

Council CEO Simon Brault says "it invites us to understand the deep history held within the land, its inextricable link to identity and culture, and how it can sustain us into the future."

The exhibition is led by human rights activist Cardinal with co-curators Gerald McMaster, a professor of Indigenous Visual Culture at OCAD University, and David Fortin, incoming director of the McEwen School of Architecture at Laurentian University.

"Unceded" will be on view at the Arsenale in Venice from May 26 to Nov. 25, 2018.

Cardinal says he's honoured "to show the true beauty and value of Indigenous Peoples."

"It is timely that Indigenous architects from Turtle Island be given the opportunity to express their unique contributions to an expanding worldview," Cardinal said in a release.