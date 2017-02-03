Imam counts accused as one of the victims of Quebec City mosque attack
People pray at a funeral service for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting at the Quebec City convention centre Friday, February 3, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Paul Chiasson)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 3:07PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 3, 2017 3:16PM EST
QUEBEC -- An imam has told a funeral for three of the men who died in a mass shooting at a mosque that the alleged killer is also a victim.
Imam Hussein Guillet says someone planted ideas in Alexandre Bissonnette's head.
Bissonnette, 27, was arrested Sunday night following the massacre and has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.
Bissonnette briefly appeared in court on Monday and his next scheduled appearance is Feb. 21. None of the allegations against him has been proven in court.
Guillet told the funeral service for Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, Ibrahima Barry, 39, and Azzeddine Soufiane, 57, that he hopes the shooting is the last of its kind.
He said the victims were the dead, the injured, the witnesses, Quebecers and Canadians -- but also the accused.
"Alexandre, before being a killer, he was a victim also," Guillet said.
"Before shooting bullets into the heads of his victims, somebody planted ideas, more dangerous than the bullets, in his head."
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Quebec man latest since Mosque attack to face charge of inciting hatred online
- Two of three convicted by B.C. judge in child bride case
- Mental health evaluation for U.S. man accused of killing Canadian girlfriend
- Ottawa looks to eliminate old age security enrolment issues for military spouses
- Nova Scotia immigration rebounded to post Second World War levels in 2016