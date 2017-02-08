The B.C. man pulled over for trying to clear snow off a rural road with a Zamboni says he would have finished the job if police hadn't stopped him.

"I would have had the whole road cleaned up," Marko Kardum, a farmer in Central Saanich, told CTV Vancouver Island on Tuesday.

Kardum says he was trying to clear a path through the snow to reach his aunt's house down the road when police stopped him Monday night.

"There was a good five inches on the ground," he said.

Kardum says he bought his Zamboni for $300 at an auction, and uses it primarily to move manure around his farm. But when the snow started piling up on Monday, he decided it was time to bring the vehicle out of retirement and hit the ice, so to speak.

"We thought it'd be fun to bring out the Zamboni and see how it worked."

But the sight of a Zamboni sweeping down the road was confusing to neighbours, and at least one of them called police.

"We got a call that there was a Zamboni on the roadway, and I guess the caller didn't know if he was trying to make an ice rink or what he was doing," Cpl. Dan Cottingham, of Central Saanich Police, told CTV Vancouver Island.

"Our officers came out here and found him with good intentions," he said, adding that police decided not to issue a ticket, and instead gave him an escort back to the farm.

Neighbours told CTV Vancouver they liked the idea of someone pitching in to help clear the streets.

"Canadians help one another in all sorts of ways," one woman said. "Zambonis or Bobcats, whatever we have, we put to good use."

Kardum says he won't rule out trying the stunt again.

"I would have kept going if we never got pulled over," he said.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island