'I'm sorry I shot you:' Teen shooter apologizes to La Loche victims
A fire burns as it thaws the frozen ground in order to dig a grave for one of the shooting victims at the cemetery in La Loche, Sask., Jan. 25, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Jennifer Graham, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 4:26AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 2:44PM EDT
MEADOW LAKE, Sask. - A teenager who killed four people and injured seven others in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche has apologized to his victims saying he didn't know what he was thinking when he pulled the trigger.
People wept as the teen addressed each of his victims at his sentencing hearing, which will determine if he will be sentenced as an adult or a youth.
The teen told substitute teacher Charlene Klyne, who lost her sight in the shooting, he was sorry for ruining her life that day in January 2016.
He tearfully said if he could talk to teacher Adam Wood, who died from his injuries, he would tell him he was sorry and that Wood was not a target.
The teen said the same about teacher's aide Marie Janvier, who also died, and apologized to her mother for taking her daughter away.
He pleaded guilty last fall to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Fearing 'pollution threat,' Ottawa steps in to remove notorious MV Farley Mowat
- Senior Nova Scotia health bureaucrat apologizes to Lionel Desmond's family
- Transgender veteran of Afghanistan war fights for identity
- Court hears suspect in triple murder re-enacted child's killing for police
- Jury deliberations continue in Halifax murder trial of medical student