

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - A lawyer whose hand was blown apart by a letter bomb says she was stunned by the explosion and remembers feeling dizzy and off balance.

Maria Mitousis told an attempted murder trial in Winnipeg that she found a package on her office desk when she arrived at work on July 3, 2015.

She said there was a recording device inside and a note telling her to press play to hear information that could help her with a case.

The return address on the package was of her former law firm and, although she said she was suspicious at first, she pressed play, which caused a loud bang.

The man accused of sending the package, Guido Amsel, is the former husband of a woman Mitousis had represented.

He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and explosives-related charges.

Mitousis testifies Iris Amsel became one of her clients in the summer of 2010 — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) November 22, 2017

Mitousis says she became involved w/ Iris to get travel consent for Iris's son & then started representing her on a business deal w/ Guido. — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) November 22, 2017

Mitousis testifies Amsel didn't pay $40000 to Iris as part of a business deal. Claim was made to get money from Guido. Guido counter-sued. — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) November 22, 2017

"Her family was accused of fraud, theft, conspiracy allegations," Mitousis tells court. "I was surprised to see that." — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) November 22, 2017

Mitousis testifies a settlement was eventually reached. Guido had agreed to pay $40000 from the proceeds of Guido's share of equipment sale — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) November 22, 2017

Morning of July 3rd Mitousis tells court she went golfing with two friends at Wildwood. Played 9 holes then went for breakfast before work — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) November 22, 2017

Mitousis told court about the moment she pressed a button on a digital voice recorder sent to her office, she remembers hearing a pop. — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) November 22, 2017

"It just felt like I was reeling for a moment," Mitousis testified. "Everything seemed like it shifted." — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) November 22, 2017

Mitousis said she felt throbbing in her right hand and in her left hand, too. "I could feel I had pieces of metal, sharp pieces in my mouth" — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) November 22, 2017

Mitousis, clenching her fist at times in the witness box, tells court she remembers coworkers coming to help her "I knew I needed treatment" — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) November 22, 2017

Mitousis recalling the moment she woke up from surgery, "My right arm is completely wrapped and I didn't have a hand any longer." — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) November 22, 2017