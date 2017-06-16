A self-described psychic medium who was thrown into the air when a car crashed into a café last month says he didn’t see it coming.

Blair Robertson tells CTV News Channel that he was sitting in the Virgil, Ont., restaurant with a fellow psychic medium when suddenly his arms were thrust up by the table, he went flying into the air and then slammed back down into his seat.

“I look to the left-hand side and there’s a car parked on my left leg,” he says of the May 30 incident, which was captured by a surveillance camera.

An 85-year-old driver and the other psychic medium, Eddie Diijon, were uninjured.

Robertson was in such shock that he didn’t immediately realize he was bruised and cut, he says.

He also says that doctors told him it was a miracle that he wasn’t more badly injured.

He agrees. “I wrote the book on spirit guides … on the afterlife, literally,” he says. “I’m a published author and I believe angels saved us.”