Hydro-Quebec restores power after 268,000 Montrealers left in the dark
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 9:41AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 24, 2017 5:54PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Hydro-Quebec says it took three hours to completely restore power Tuesday after a massive outage that affected more than a quarter of a million clients in Montreal.
The outage was blamed on human error.
The utility says a cable that was cut at a power station left more than 268,000 Hydro-Quebec customers without electricity.
The outage covered large swaths of the north-central and eastern parts of the city.
A Hydro-Quebec spokesman said electricity was fully restored around noon.
He says it was a gradual process, adding that in some districts the power came back faster than others.
Montreal's transit authority also reported outage-related delays with the city's subway.
