The Wack MCs have the “Hydro Blues.”

“Look at this bill -- am I reading it right?” they rap in a new music video. “If I feed my kids, I gotta shut off my lights?”

Released this week, “Hydro Blues” is a tongue-in-cheek jab at Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and her government’s energy policies.

“Basically, The Wack MCs make songs about things that people shouldn't make songs about,” Carl Welch, a member of the London, Ont.-based trio recently told CTV London. The Wack MCs, he explains, operate as a custom content studio that specializes in comedic music videos.

“We find companies that want to help us produce the videos and then we put them online and get them a lot of viewage,” he added. “It's kind of like the anti-commercial."

“Hydro Blues” was made with financial support from Ontario Proud, a predominately social media-based anti-Wynne group that boasts nearly 300,000 Facebook followers -- more than triple that of the Ontario Liberal, PC, NDP and Green parties combined.

“I don’t give a [bleep] about rising fees, ‘cause if you need energy you gotta buy it from me,” Welch raps as ‘Kathleen Chin’ while donning a curly grey wig and a red dress. “When Kathleen play, you know Kathleen win.”

In terms of the inspiration behind “Hydro Blues,” the trio simply wanted to highlight Ontario’s ongoing energy woes, Welch said.

“Where’d my money go?” goes the tune’s catchy refrain. “It went to hydro.”

Formerly a Crown corporation, Hydro One began to be privatized in 2015. But facing a public backlash over steadily rising energy bills, earlier this year, the Wynne government decided to cut fees by 25 per cent -- a move which the province’s Auditor General says will cost nearly $40 billion over the next three decades. Today, the Ontario government maintains a 49.9 per cent stake in the company.

In a town hall event last Monday, Wynne addressed the Ontario Hydro issue.

“We recognize that the investments that we made in reliable, clean, electricity grid had a cost associated with them. People’s bills are going down an average of 25 per cent. And in rural communities, they’re going down more than that because the distribution charges were exponentially huge,” Wynne said during one exchange.

“We have made a commitment to keep those increases down to inflation for four years. And in the long-term energy plan, we have made it clear that we will continue to work to take costs out of the system. That’s why we’re not building new nuclear that’s not needed -- $15 billion that’s not going to go on people’s bills.”

The Wack MCs aren’t the first musicians to drop a hydro beat. In January, Windsor, Ont.-based rapper J Reno released “Hydro Bills” -- an impassioned tirade against Wynne and rising energy costs.

“Ms. Premier, why you so out of touch?” he raps in the tune. “Your policies are destroying and taking everything from us. My hydro bill is running high as my rent -- so high that last year it literally sunk me in debt.”

Whereas The Wack MCs offer a goofy take on the issue, Reno’s track is based on hard reality.

“I wrote ‘Hydro Bills’ because the rates affect me in a way that most don't have to experience,” the rapper, whose real name is Jeremy Reno, told CTVNews.ca on Friday.

Living in an old, poorly-insulated house with baseboard heaters, Reno says he’s received hydro bills in the winter that range from $500 to a staggering $1,000.

“I had enough and decided to go at Wynne and the Liberal government the best way I knew how,” Reno said. “And that was through my music.”

<br />

With a report from CTV London’s Marek Sutherland