Hussen to speak on Trump's immigration ban
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 2:35PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 29, 2017 2:40PM EST
Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Ahmed Hussen, is expected to speak at 4:00 p.m. EST regarding Donald Trump’s recent decisions surrounding an immigration ban and how they will impact travellers and Canada’s immigration system.
More to come.
