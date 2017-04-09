

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of his wife, who was believed to be nine months pregnant, after an incident in Pickering, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say the woman's body was found with "obvious signs of trauma" inside the couple's home at 9:45 p.m. on Friday, after officers were initially called to the scene about a domestic disturbance.

Arianna Goberdhan, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, and her unborn child did not survive.

Nicholas Tyler Baig, 25, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge the following evening, at a residence in Markham. He was slated to appear in court Sunday morning.

The couple were married in November, neighbours told CTV Toronto. They had been living with two others at the time of the incident, in a house owned by Baig's parents, neighbours said.

One neighbour said Baig's brother, who also lived at the home, opened the door for police when they arrived Friday night.

According to neighbour Dan Thomas, Goberdhan's parents arrived at the home after police on Friday, and were apparently informed of her death by officers investigating the scene.

Thomas says he saw an officer break the news to Goberdhan's father. "You could just tell from the emotion in his voice when he heard that that was what had happened," Thomas told CTV Toronto. "And then he went down the street and told his wife, and you could hear her throughout the whole neighbourhood. It was very sad to watch."

Police are still looking for a black 2015 Infinity car in connection with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.