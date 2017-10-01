Nearly 60 years after a Canadian naval pilot vanished off the coast of Florida, clues about what happened washed ashore.

On Feb. 25, 1958, Lt. Barry Troy, 29, took off in a F2H-3 Banshee jet to train with the U.S. military, but the New Brunswick native was reported overdue.

“He took off on a flight from the aircraft carrier and what we were told was that within a few minutes contact was lost and he never returned to the carrier,” Troy’s younger sister Sandra Berry told CTV Ottawa, adding that the weather was reportedly bad that day.

While Veterans Affairs Canada officially says Troy was lost at sea off the coast of Mayport, Florida, the only evidence the U.S. Navy could find of a crash after two weeks of searching was a helmet, log book and a few small piece of metal.

Since then, Troy's family has been left with unanswered questions.

Now, 59 years later, a Florida park ranger made a historic discovery that is finally shedding some light on the mysterious disappearance.

Pieces of parachute rigging, unidentified metal and a parachute harness embroidered with the markings “Lt. (P) Troy” washed ashore at Florida’s Hanna Park on Sept. 22.

"We happened to find this ball of stuff on the high water line. I know I drove past it at least five times. Other rangers say they drove past it, too," ranger Zack Johnson said in an interview with News4JAX, a local news agency, who first reported the story.

Johnson speculates the items were buried under sand dunes for decades and it was the latest hurricane season that uncovered them.

News4JAX later reached out to Troy’s family and informed them of what had been found.

“It just brought home all the emotions back to the surface, living through that again and thinking about how it must have been for him,” said Berry.

Despite the difficult situation, Berry is glad to have received the latest news.

"Thank God for the person who discovered it was good enough to do something about it and to follow through and that the media in Florida was able to contact my brother in California," said Berry.

"If they had just not cared we could still be in the dark," she added.

There’s also speculation that more artifacts will be uncovered. Officials in Florida say the plane might be hidden nearby.

Troy’s family is hopeful that more of his possessions will make their way back to them.

“It’s not closure but to have that artifact with his name on it, it’s almost like a piece of him that we are getting back,” said Troy’s niece Sharon Troy.

The family is currently in contact with the Jacksonville, Florida sheriff’s department and they are working to get the parachute with Troy’s name on it back.

With files from CTV Ottawa’s Annie Bergeron-Oliver