

Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Vicious gales ripped through Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday, flipping cars, downing power lines and damaged homes.

Hurricane-force winds brought travel to a halt as police urged drivers to clear the roads while emergency crews dealt with the damage. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued a statement advising motorists to avoid "all non-emergency travel" until the blustery weather subsides.

Flights at St. John's International Airport, where Environment Canada recorded winds gusting up to 158 km/hr, were grounded. Ferry crossings in the region were cancelled. The province's transportation department announced that several roads have been closed due to white-out conditions.

Newfoundland Power says widespread power outages affect were affecting about 70,000 customers could last into the night as forceful gusts hampered efforts to restore power.

"Power restoration is hard to estimate while high winds continue to wreak havoc on our system," the utility tweeted Saturday. "Crews are at full capacity and responding when and where they can."

A play at the Canadian men's curling championship at the Tim Hortons Brier in St. John's was delayed for over an hour Saturday afternoon due to a power failure. Irrepressible curling fans in the 6,000-seat curling arena made the most of the unexpected twist, waving their lit up phones as if they were at a concert and singing along to Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline' during the 66-minute delay.

One resident, Troy Mitchell, said the streets were littered with shattered traffic lights when he drove past an overturned truck in Paradise, a suburb of St. John's. He said he does a "loop" around his home to check for damage every 30 minutes and his neighbours' homes were stripped of their sidings.

"We're pretty used to severe wind here, but this is something else," Mitchell said. "We can actually feel the house shutter."

Another resident in the provincial capital region, Dave Herder, said he has never winds so severe in St. John's and marvelled at how the capricious weather could be -- turning from blue skies to levelling a construction site in ten minutes. He said parts of the city have been ravaged by winds that have damaged buildings downtown and cracked utility poles in half.

"The only constant is the wind," said Herder. "Things can change so quickly ... It's going to take a while to clean up."

Environment Canada has issued wind and blizzard alerts throughout Newfoundland and parts of Labrador and warned of "near zero" visibility in blowing snow.

Meteorologists expect the gusts to subside Saturday evening.