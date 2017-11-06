Hunter finds dead dogs under tarp in New Brunswick
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 3:20PM EST
LAWRENCE STATION, N.B. - The Mounties are appealing to the public for help as they investigate the discovery of four dead dogs in New Brunswick.
They say a hunter found the dogs' remains under a tarp Sunday in woods off Route 127 near Lawrence Station, N.B.
RCMP say they are trying to determine who owned the dogs and how they died.
They'd like to speak with anyone who may know the owner of the dogs, or have any other information.
