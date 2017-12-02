

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hundreds of survivors and supporters of those who have experienced sexual misconduct gathered in downtown Toronto to share their stories on Saturday.

The #MeToomarchTO began at Toronto’s Queen’s Park, just outside the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, where dozens of speakers shared their stories of sexual violence or sexual misconduct – many of whom were speaking publically about it for the first time.

The march was sparked by the #MeToo social media hashtag which is used for people to tell their personal experiences with sexual misconduct and to demonstrate to other victims that they are not alone.

“The #MeToo campaign has started a very difficult, but very necessary conversation between all of us,” Ontario’s Minister of the Status of Women Indira Naidoo-Harris told CP24 during the event.

“What people are saying is ‘It’s is absolutely not acceptable for women in our province or in our country to live under the threat or fear of sexual violence.’’’

Naidoo-Harris said the turnout is encouraging.

“This is really a show of support,” she said. “It’s a call to action and it it’s really a way for people to come together.”

In the past few months, sexual misconduct in the workplace has been brought in the spotlight as dozens of Hollywood, media and political figures have been accused of sexual misconduct ranging from inappropriate comments all the way to sexual assault.

In the past week alone, NBC’s Matt Lauer and Sportsnet’s Gregg Zaun were fired for alleged inappropriate behaviour in the workplace.

With a report from CP24’s Cristina Tenaglia