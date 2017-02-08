

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is looking at a humidifier and another appliance as possible sources of the fire that left a toddler with severe burns after his crib caught fire in an Ottawa-area home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Peter Hamilton, an Ontario Fire Marshal investigator, told CTV Ottawa on Wednesday that they have narrowed down the area in the 18-month-old boy’s bedroom where they believe the fire began. He said they have removed two objects from the scene for further examination off-site.

Hamilton wouldn’t comment on what the seized objects were, but the child’s father said fire officials were looking at a humidifier in the bedroom. The father also said the humidifier was the only appliance in the room that was plugged in at the time but he didn’t notice where the fire was located in the bedroom when he rushed in to save his son’s life.

Ottawa Fire Services responded to a call about a fire just after 2 a.m. from a resident at 84 Gowrie Dr. in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood in Kanata, Ont. When they arrived at the scene, they found a toddler with second-and third-degree burns to his face and limbs. Firefighters administered first aid and sheltered the child until paramedics arrived.

Ottawa Paramedic Service said in a release that the toddler was treated with specialized burn dressings and advanced life support in the ambulance ride to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) where he arrived in critical condition. They also said the child’s 35-year-old father was transported to the hospital in stable condition with smoke inhalation.

The toddler was still recovering in hospital on Wednesday evening and the boy’s parents are physically fine after the incident, CTV Ottawa reported.

Ottawa Fire Services said the fire broke out in the boy’s second-floor bedroom in the two-storey detached home and was contained to that one room. They said firefighters were able to bring it under control at 2:40 a.m. They estimated the damage to the home to be around $100,000 and deemed it uninhabitable.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army have been assisting the family, according to Ottawa Fire Services. A GoFundMe page has been set up by a cousin of the family to raise $5,000 for the family.

Hamilton said a working fire alarm can be credited with alerting the child’s parents of the fire in their son’s bedroom in time.

“It definitely saved the child’s life and it also saved the parents as well,” Hamilton said.

Humidifier safety:

Humidifiers are commonly used in bedrooms, particularly in the cold, dry winter months, to help increase the moisture in a room. Despite their widespread use, there have been safety concerns about the appliances in the past. An Edmonton woman told CTV News that her humidifier burst into flames in the middle of the night in 2013. In Japan, officials from the National Institute of Technology and Evaluation issued a warning about humidifiers in 2014 after they said they were linked to 184 accidents, including fires and burns, involving humidifiers and air purifiers.

CTV Ottawa recommended these humidifier safety tips based on a manufacturer’s advice:

- Make sure it's on a flat waterproof surface

- Place it a metre off the ground

- Keep the cord away from heated surfaces like radiators

- Do not run cords under rugs or carpet

- If the cord is damaged, don't use it

- Keep it out of reach of children

- Point the mist away from electrical outlets

With files from CTV Ottawa