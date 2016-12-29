

The Canadian Press





DELTA, B.C. -- Police in Delta, B.C., are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area off a major Metro Vancouver thoroughfare.

Officers were called Thursday morning after a passerby made the discovery near Nordel Way.

The major-crimes section has been called in to process the scene and determine the circumstances around the death.

A police news release says they are working with the coroner to confirm the gender and identity of the person.