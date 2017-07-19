Human remains found: Calgary police charge man with murder in death of father
Police examine an area near Okotoks where a human remains were found on Monday, July 17, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 2:01PM EDT
CALGARY - The discovery of human remains near a construction site in southern Alberta have led to a man being charged in his father's death.
Police allege the two men were in a fight at a home in Calgary when the 53-year-old father was killed.
They say his body was dumped at the construction site in Okotoks, just south of Calgary, where it was found on Monday.
Investigators are trying to track the man's movements in the hours before his death and are asking anyone who may have seen his car overnight Sunday to contact police.
It is described as a 2012 white, four-door Ford Focus with Alberta licence plate L83265.
Zaineddin Al Aalak, who is 21, is charged with second-degree murder and is to appear in Calgary provincial court on Thursday.
Police say the victim's name will be released once he is officially identified by the chief medical examiner.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Wildfire danger prompts fire bans in Alberta; air quality warnings issued
- Toronto police looking for man who allegedly left puppy in trash can
- Firearm count added to charges against Saskatchewan RCMP officer
- Human remains found: Calgary police charge man with murder in death of father
- 'Extremely vulnerable:' Report urges more support for reunified families