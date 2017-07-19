

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - The discovery of human remains near a construction site in southern Alberta have led to a man being charged in his father's death.

Police allege the two men were in a fight at a home in Calgary when the 53-year-old father was killed.

They say his body was dumped at the construction site in Okotoks, just south of Calgary, where it was found on Monday.

Investigators are trying to track the man's movements in the hours before his death and are asking anyone who may have seen his car overnight Sunday to contact police.

It is described as a 2012 white, four-door Ford Focus with Alberta licence plate L83265.

Zaineddin Al Aalak, who is 21, is charged with second-degree murder and is to appear in Calgary provincial court on Thursday.

Police say the victim's name will be released once he is officially identified by the chief medical examiner.