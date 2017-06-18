

CTVNews.ca Staff





June’s third Sunday is the time to show some love to the men who make the corniest jokes, but give the best advice -- even if you spend the rest of the year being famous.

CTVNews.ca has scraped the internet in search of how some of the biggest celebrities and newsmakers are celebrating Father’s Day 2017.

PAUL MCCARTNEY

Happy Daddy’s Day with love from me and Jimmy Mac x pic.twitter.com/tduGrGFOlF — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 18, 2017

THEO FLEURY

OBAMA

Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be Sasha and Malia's dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father's Day! https://t.co/ya1YAJignC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2017

MICHELLE OBAMA

Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you. pic.twitter.com/SGZMmXaQ3a — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 18, 2017

JUSTIN TRUDEAU

The best buddies I could ever ask for. Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there! pic.twitter.com/zdepxkYgK2 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 18, 2017

KENSINGTON PALACE

Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day pic.twitter.com/Lgm0ZnOCMT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 18, 2017

HUGH JACKMAN

Happy Father's Day to all .... pic.twitter.com/emTkI9jQM0 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 18, 2017

USHER

It's the small moments we share that I love the most. What's your special #FathersDay memory? Post w/ #EarlyMomentsMatter and tag @UNICEF. pic.twitter.com/0jLJKJUSyx — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) June 18, 2017

ANDREW SCHEER

Being a dad to Mary, Maddie, Grace, Henry and Thomas is the best part of my life. To all dads, from my family to yours, Happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/bCyD4An3pM — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) June 18, 2017

MELANIA TRUMP

IVANKA TRUMP

What an amazing year it has been for us all. Happy #FathersDay to these two incredible dads! pic.twitter.com/z8OZu5Vs8G — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 18, 2017

ROB LOWE

To all those who loved, committed, sacrificed, showed up and showed the way... Happy #FathersDay — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) June 18, 2017

KIM KARDASHIAN

Happy Fathers Day �� pic.twitter.com/JZgv9ljFLH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 18, 2017

God I am so lucky you were my dad. Thank you for being the best! pic.twitter.com/qUxxekfq9z — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 18, 2017

DONALD TRUMP JR.