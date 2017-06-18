June’s third Sunday is the time to show some love to the men who make the corniest jokes, but give the best advice -- even if you spend the rest of the year being famous.

CTVNews.ca has scraped the internet in search of how some of the biggest celebrities and newsmakers are celebrating Father’s Day 2017.

PAUL MCCARTNEY

THEO FLEURY

OBAMA

MICHELLE OBAMA

JUSTIN TRUDEAU

KENSINGTON PALACE

HUGH JACKMAN

USHER

ANDREW SCHEER

MELANIA TRUMP

IVANKA TRUMP

ROB LOWE

KIM KARDASHIAN

DONALD TRUMP JR.