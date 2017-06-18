How celebrities and newsmakers are celebrating Father's Day 2017
Prince William and Prince George pose in a photo released by Kensington Palace. (@KensingtonRoyal)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 6:25PM EDT
June’s third Sunday is the time to show some love to the men who make the corniest jokes, but give the best advice -- even if you spend the rest of the year being famous.
CTVNews.ca has scraped the internet in search of how some of the biggest celebrities and newsmakers are celebrating Father’s Day 2017.
PAUL MCCARTNEY
Happy Daddy’s Day with love from me and Jimmy Mac x pic.twitter.com/tduGrGFOlF— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 18, 2017
THEO FLEURY
Happy Fathers Day to this guy!!!! @wallyfleury pic.twitter.com/WOn60HvQDp— Theo Fleury (@TheoFleury14) June 18, 2017
OBAMA
Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be Sasha and Malia's dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father's Day! https://t.co/ya1YAJignC— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2017
MICHELLE OBAMA
Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you. pic.twitter.com/SGZMmXaQ3a— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 18, 2017
JUSTIN TRUDEAU
The best buddies I could ever ask for. Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there! pic.twitter.com/zdepxkYgK2— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 18, 2017
KENSINGTON PALACE
Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day pic.twitter.com/Lgm0ZnOCMT— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 18, 2017
HUGH JACKMAN
Happy Father's Day to all .... pic.twitter.com/emTkI9jQM0— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 18, 2017
USHER
It's the small moments we share that I love the most. What's your special #FathersDay memory? Post w/ #EarlyMomentsMatter and tag @UNICEF. pic.twitter.com/0jLJKJUSyx— Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) June 18, 2017
ANDREW SCHEER
Being a dad to Mary, Maddie, Grace, Henry and Thomas is the best part of my life. To all dads, from my family to yours, Happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/bCyD4An3pM— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) June 18, 2017
MELANIA TRUMP
June 18, 2017
Barron, @Potus and I enjoying beautiful Camp David! #family #sport #weekend pic.twitter.com/K20G8YpkKm— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 18, 2017
IVANKA TRUMP
What an amazing year it has been for us all. Happy #FathersDay to these two incredible dads! pic.twitter.com/z8OZu5Vs8G— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 18, 2017
ROB LOWE
To all those who loved, committed, sacrificed, showed up and showed the way... Happy #FathersDay— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) June 18, 2017
KIM KARDASHIAN
Happy Fathers Day �� pic.twitter.com/JZgv9ljFLH— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 18, 2017
God I am so lucky you were my dad. Thank you for being the best! pic.twitter.com/qUxxekfq9z— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 18, 2017
DONALD TRUMP JR.
Happy Father's Day dad. Thanks for everything you've taught us and for fighting everyday to #maga. We love you. #fathersday pic.twitter.com/EmJzKqNQPu— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2017