

CTVNews.ca Staff





A pair of university students in Ontario has found a way to turn meticulous note-taking into profit.

Roman Grod and Martin Lebed, second-year students at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ont., co-founded classfeed.ca, an online marketplace for buyers and sellers of class notes.

The website allows Wilfrid Laurier and University of Waterloo students to upload their class notes for sale, where their peers can purchase them at prices that range from $3 to $15.

The two students came up with the idea for classfeed.ca last year, “to allow students to make as much money as they possibly can for going to class and allowing others to have the convenience of buying notes when they need them,” Roman Grod told CTV Kitchener.

Unlike some similar websites that cater to university and college students across North America, classfeed.ca does not require a monthly subscription. Students who need notes for a particular class they missed, or notes to help them study for mid-terms and finals, can make one-time payments.

The notes uploaded to the website go through a brief vetting process, but if students are unsatisfied with them or if the information in the notes is incorrect, buyers can get their money back.

Classfeed.ca has received mixed reactions from other students on campus. Some said they would gladly use the service, while others questioned whether being able to buy notes would just discourage students from attending their classes.

The University of Waterloo said students need to ask their professors and teaching assistants for permission before sharing and distributing notes. Otherwise, it could be considered a violation of intellectual property rights.

Wilfrid Laurier University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Tina Yazdani