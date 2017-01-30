Six people are dead, five are in critical condition and two suspects are in custody after what officials are calling a "terrorist attack" in Quebec City.

The shootings happened during evening prayers at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday night, in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood. Police say the victims were men between the ages of 39 and 60.

Thirty-nine individuals survived the attack. Five victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition. Three of them remained in intensive care Monday morning. The other two were in critical but stable condition, a hospital spokesperson said.

Up to 12 others suffered minor injuries.

One suspect was arrested close to the mosque, while the second suspect was apprehended near the city's downtown core. Police say the second suspect called them approximately an hour after the shooting, saying he is armed and he "wants to collaborate."

Police have not released the identities of the suspects, but said they are in their 20s or early 30s. No charges have been laid at this point.

Investigators are asking for members of the public to come forward with any information that might help with the case. They added that there is nothing to indicate that they were working with anyone else.

"For the moment, nothing leads us to believe there are other suspects linked to the event, but you'll understand we're not taking chances and we're making necessary verifications to make sure there aren't any," police spokesperson Christine Coulombe told The Canadian Press.

Patrick Lalonde, assistant director of the Service de Police de la ville de Montreal, says security has been increased around mosques in the area. "We have asked for all our police officers to increase the levels of vigilance and surveillance around mosques and other community services," he said at a news conference Monday morning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard both condemned the incident as a terrorist attack.

"It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence," Trudeau said in a statement. He also offered his sympathies to the victims and his support to Canada's Muslim community. "Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear," he said. "Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country."

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Premier Couillard urged Quebecers to stand in solidarity with the Muslim community. "Let us unite against violence," he tweeted in French.

"This is your home, you're welcome here," Couillard said at a news conference, speaking to the Muslim community. "We are all Quebecers."

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume said the city is in mourning. "We have the impression we are dreaming," Labeaume said at a news conference Sunday night. "I have often said in recent weeks that, despite the peace we have here, we are not immune (to attacks). Well, this has just proven that."

Video from the scene shows several police cars outside the mosque on Sunday night.

Vigils are planned at mosques in several parts of the country, including Quebec City and Montreal.

Members of the Muslim community have condemned the attack, with many calling for tighter security around other mosques in the country.

"We are horrified by this despicable act of violence," Ihsaan Gardee, executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said in a statement. "This act of wanton murder must be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

The mosque had been the target of an apparent hate act last June, when a pig's head was left outside with the message: "Bon appetit." Devout Muslims do not eat pork, and the incident happened during the holy month of Ramadan, when many fast through the daylight hours.

With files from The Canadian Press