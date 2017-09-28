

CTVNews.ca Staff





Health authorities in Chilliwack, B.C.’s are apologizing and promising an investigation after a woman who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run was discharged from hospital far too soon.

Mary Stewart suffered two broken ankles and broken bones in her legs and feet after being struck down while crossing a road in Chilliwack in the early hours of Sept. 9.

She was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital and examined, and although she says she was in extreme pain, she says staff chose to discharge her with only a wheelchair and a sheet.

With no way to get home, the 55-year-old mother of eight spent the night outside. The next morning, she went back into the hospital and was allowed to be admitted for treatment.

Stewart’s ex-partner, Eddie Julian, says he still can’t believe Stewart was sent home that first night.

"I'm not a doctor, but I looked at her and could tell there was no way she should've been released," he told CTV Vancouver.

Fraser Health has launched an investigation into what happened, says spokesperson Tasleem Juma.

"This is something we are quite upset about. This is not the level of care we would expect to happen," she said.

Juma added that while the review is still ongoing, no disciplinary actions have been taken against any staff, and no one has been suspended. It's not clear how long the review will take.

Julian wants to know why things went so terribly wrong for his ex-partner and hopes that lessons are learned from this case.

"For the next person that comes into this hospital to be taken care of and not kicked out -- no matter what colour their skin, whether they've had problems with drugs in their life," he said.

Meanwhile, the RCMP says its investigation into the hit-and-run is also ongoing, and they are searching for the driver who hit Stewart.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos