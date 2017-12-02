Homicide unit investigating death of 22-year-old Toronto woman
Tess Richey, 22, appears in this photo taken on the day of her disappearance. (Toronto police handout)
The Canadian Press
Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman who vanished from a bustling downtown neighbourhood a week ago.
Investigators say Tess Richey went missing on Saturday, Nov. 25 and was found dead the following Wednesday.
They say her body was found in an abandoned building.
A post-mortem concluded that she died of "neck compression".
Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
