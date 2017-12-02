

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman who vanished from a bustling downtown neighbourhood a week ago.

Investigators say Tess Richey went missing on Saturday, Nov. 25 and was found dead the following Wednesday.

They say her body was found in an abandoned building.

A post-mortem concluded that she died of "neck compression".

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.