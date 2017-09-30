Homicide detectives investigate unidentified body buried under Edmonton garage
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 3:04PM EDT
EDMONTON - Police in Edmonton say homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains buried under a garage.
Police say they received information a body may have been buried in the floor of a residential garage north of Edmonton's city centre.
They began a forensic examination this past week and remains of a male were found Friday.
Police say the identity of the male hasn't been determined.
Investigators believe the body was buried in the garage within the last year.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.
