

CTVNews.ca Staff





A mysterious explosion that levelled a Hamilton, Ont. house and trapped the 76-year-old homeowner in the basement Tuesday has been linked to natural gas, and the homeowner has been charged with arson.

Hamilton Police said Wednesday that investigators from the arson unit worked with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office to execute a search of the property on Gibson Ave. after responding to a “natural gas explosion.”

The homeowner, Murdoch Campbell, was charged with arson as a result of the investigation.

Speaking with CTVNews.ca, Staff Sgt. Emidio Evangelista would not elaborate on the circumstances that led to the explosion other than to say there are “extenuating circumstances” at play.

“It’s a delicate matter and in consideration of the family, that’s all we’re prepared to release at this time,” Evangelista said.

Evangelista confirmed that Campbell remained in hospital Wednesday and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Neighbours reported hearing a loud “bang” and feeling their windows rattle as the house collapsed around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Images from the scene showed broken furniture and appliances scattered across the property and the roof collapsed on the front lawn.

Firefighters were able to comb through the wreckage and pull Campbell, who is visually impaired, to safety. He was then rushed to hospital.

A service dog was also in the home at the time of the explosion. The dog was brought to a local animal hospital for treatment.

Police said Wednesday that nearby homes were damaged by the explosion and that properties on the street had to be evacuated.