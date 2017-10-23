Holy cash: Chase the Ace fundraiser nets $5.8M for Newfoundland parish
GOULDS, N.L. -- A Catholic parish in St. John's, N.L., has the enviable task of deciding how to spend a $6 million windfall.
St. Kevin's parish, in the Goulds area, made national headlines as its wildly successful Chase the Ace fundraiser lasted more than 44 weeks with ever-increasing jackpots.
Thousands of ticket buyers lined up on Aug. 30 before the winning ace of spades was finally drawn for $2.6 million.
Organizer Carol O'Brien says the parish has replaced its crumbling concrete steps and has plans for other repairs along with improvements to its food bank.
O'Brien says all spending decisions will be made by committee, overseen by the parish council and made available to church members.
She says any charity considering a similar fundraiser should go for it -- but St. Kevin's won't be hosting another any time soon.
