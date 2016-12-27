

Bad weather and the busy holiday season are combining to create a potential blood shortage, the country’s blood agency is warning.

Canadian Blood Services says that to reach the nation’s blood quota, about 9,000 people need to make appointments right away.

“It’s a big number to fill but we really hope new donors will give it a try,” said Mary Ann St. Michael, local manager in Ottawa.

“Around the holiday season people are busy. They’ve got family commitments, last-minute shopping to do, and we see a decline in the number of donors who are coming out to clinics.”

Storms across the country meant a number of clinics have been cancelled over the last couple of weeks and those that remained open saw fewer donors than usual. The agency estimated poor weather cost close to 2,000 donations in just a few days in mid-December.

The blood agency has also extended the requirement length of time between blood donations for women from eight weeks to 12 weeks to allow for greater recovery of iron levels, also hitting at the blood supply and meaning more donors are needed to fill the gap.

Warren Tkachuck gives regularly in honour of his grandfather who was also a longtime blood donor.

“Tomorrow marks the anniversary of when he passed away, so I try to do it once over the Christmas holiday season and once in the spring, which is right around when his birthday is,” said Tkachuck, while giving a donation at an Ottawa blood clinic.

“It’s a community issue. Tomorrow, I could be the one who needs the blood, or my children.”

Karen Kiley has given blood 17 times. She says she always feels good about herself afterward.

“I think it’s important to do something that we can all help each other.”

CBS is asking current and new donors to make appointments. Download the Give Blood App or visit blood.ca.

