COOKSTOWN, Ont. - A stretch of highway north of Toronto has reopened after a multi-vehicle pileup that set off a massive fireball and claimed the lives of three people.

Part of Highway 400 south of Barrie, Ont., was closed for more than 24 hours after a devastating crash involving at least four transport trucks and two fuel tankers that spilled thousands of litres of fuel on the road.

Police said the impact sent a wave of fuel and flames rushing down the highway, prompting motorists to run for their lives.

The names of those killed in the crash have not been released.

Police said several others were hurt but have since been treated and released from hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but police suggested the blame may lie with the driver of a transport truck they say crashed into slowing traffic.