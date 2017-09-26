High school student dies after accidental shooting on B.C.'s Salt Spring Island
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 9:13PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 26, 2017 9:14PM EDT
SALT SPRING ISLAND, B.C. - A high school student from Salt Spring Island has died after RCMP were called to a home for a report of an accidental shooting.
Police say when they arrived at the home Sunday one of six young people had been shot and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
RCMP say the BC Coroners Service is also investigating the death.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
RCMP wouldn't comment on the circumstances of the shooting or provide details of the weapon involved.
The Gulf Islands School District issued a statement saying supports have been put in place to help students and staff deal with the serious incident.
