A VIA Rail promotion offering young passengers unlimited Canada-wide travel for $150 has gone off the rails, with sales temporarily suspended due to a technical issue triggered by "high demand."

The Canada 150 Pass was not available for purchase on Via Rail's website Wednesday, due to what the website called "technical difficulties." A spokesperson says the issue was caused by the unexpected popularity of the promotion.

"VIA Rail's technical teams are working to find the source of the problem," the company said in a statement. The company apologized to customers for the inconvenience, adding that "technical teams are working to find the source of the problem."

The site is still accepting bookings from existing pass holders.

The $150 youth pass allows international students and passengers aged between 12-25 to book as many train rides as they want in July, as part of Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations.

VIA Rail introduced the pass on Feb. 7, with Minister of Transport Marc Garneau on hand for the announcement at an Ottawa train station. "The government of Canada is proud to participate in initiatives that contribute to making 2017 an exception and memorable year," Garneau is quoted as saying in a VIA Rail news release.

"VIA Rail is surprised by Canadians' enthusiasm to take part in the Canada 150 celebrations, and the popularity of the product," VIA Rail said on Wednesday.

The offer is certainly an enticing opportunity for young Canadians with a touch of wanderlust. Pass holders can travel from coast-to-coast in economy class if they so desire, with stops in nearly every province except Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

VIA Rail requires valid government-issued ID to prove that passengers are between 12-25 when taking each trip. However, Individuals over 25 can still take advantage of the deal with a valid International Student Identification Card.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to VIA Rail to determine when the passes will be available again.