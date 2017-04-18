

Karolyn Coorsh , CTVNews.ca





A beaver that herds cattle?

Sounds implausible even by Canadian standards, but that’s exactly what Saskatchewan ranch owner Adrienne Ivey and her husband witnessed when they went to check on their 150 heifers last week.

When the couple, from Ituna, Sask., checked on the cattle at their Evergreen Cattle Company ranch on April 14, they realized their herd was captivated by none other than a furry little beaver.

She said the cattle came over the hill “bunched together,” which was “very unusual when they have so much room to be out moving around,” Ivey said in an interview with CTVNews.ca on Tuesday. “It wasn’t until we got to the very front of the herd, that we could see what all the commotion was about.”

Ivey said it was “really quite cute,” and “the most Canadian moment of all moments.”

Ivey shot video of the curious cattle drive and posted it online, where viewers have been watching the cows trailing closely behind the buck-toothed creature, with their heads lowered. When the beaver stops, the cattle stop, too, only to proceed when the furry animal continues on.

“That was the most shocking part,” Ivey said. “Not that they took an interest, but that there was almost a buffer in between them and every time it walked, they walked. Every time it stopped, they immediately stopped. That was the funniest part, and it probably went on for 10 minutes.”

Once the beaver slipped under a fence and moved on, the cattle stood at the fence line and “watched him for quite some time,” Ivey said.

Ivey said the ranch land is dotted with wetlands, so it’s likely the lone beaver was just migrating from one wetland to another. “You don’t see (beaver) often, but this is the time of year that it happens because it’s just quite recently that all the ice has melted off the wetlands. So this would be the time that they’re looking to build a new home.”

Now that the video has gone viral, Ivey said she’s getting phone calls from people as far away as Europe, wanting to share the video.

She’s happy to provide a glimpse into Prairie ranch life. “People don’t get to see what we see every day, so that is one of the best parts, that we just get to share a little piece of our farm with people literally around the world.”