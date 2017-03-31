

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hells Angels members are expected to ride through Vancouver Island on Saturday to honour a prospective member who was killed.

Nanaimo RCMP say they are expecting some 200 bikers to ride in honour of Michael Gregory Widner who went missing early in March before his remains were found. According to police, the 39-year-old had connections to the Hells Angels and his death is considered a homicide.

“We don’t expect any problems but we’ll have sufficient resources in place to deal with anything that does come up that day,” Const. Gary O’Brien told CTV Vancouver Island.

Riders are expected to end up at a controversial clubhouse in Langford, B.C. that Mayor Stu Young says was, “done without any knowledge of the city.” The city has been trying to shut down the clubhouse since it opened.

RCMP and gang unit members say they will monitor the ride to ensure public safety.

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island's Scott Cunningham