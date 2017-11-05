

The Canadian Press





It's shaping up to be a heavy weather day across most of Ontario.

Northern areas are expected to get a dump of snow, with 10-to-20 centimetres forecast for a number of communities including Dryden, Kenora, Ignace and Sioux Lookout.

Meanwhile much of southern Ontario can expect a soaking with up to 40 millimetres of rain coming down in an area stretching from Windsor to the Greater Toronto-area to Brockville.

The snow and rain are expected to end -- in most areas -- this evening.