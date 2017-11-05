Heavy rain expected for much of Ontario
A woman reacts as her umbrella flips inside out as she shields herself from the rain and wind in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 7:56AM EST
It's shaping up to be a heavy weather day across most of Ontario.
Northern areas are expected to get a dump of snow, with 10-to-20 centimetres forecast for a number of communities including Dryden, Kenora, Ignace and Sioux Lookout.
Meanwhile much of southern Ontario can expect a soaking with up to 40 millimetres of rain coming down in an area stretching from Windsor to the Greater Toronto-area to Brockville.
The snow and rain are expected to end -- in most areas -- this evening.
