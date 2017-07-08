

Taline McPhedran, CTVNews.ca





A heat warning remains in effect for Calgary and most of southern Alberta as the Calgary Stampede moves into its second day.

Environment Canada is warning of daily temperatures reaching near 29 degrees or higher with a minimum overnight temperature of around 14 degrees.

Calgary Stampede visitors are particularly being warned to be aware of how much time they spend outside in the sun and what types of fluids they’re drinking. The stampede kicked off Friday with a record parade crowd of an estimated 275,000 people, according to Calgary Police Service.

Residents and visitors to the region are being advised to plan their outdoor activities during cooler hours of the day and to drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages to ensure they are staying hydrated.

According to EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux, most people get into trouble under the influence of drugs and alcohol when it comes to heat-related illnesses.

“They’re not paying attention to their bodies,” Brideaux told CTV Calgary. “They’re not recognizing how hot they’re getting; they’re not really realizing that they’re not coping well in the heat and sun.”

They are also being encouraged to recognize the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion including high body temperature, a lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

Vulnerable individuals, including children, seniors, outdoor workers, those who are socially isolated and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, are being encouraged to spend minimal time outdoors or to spend time in cooled public buildings.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when high temperatures and humidity can pose a potential risk of heat-related illness.

With files from CTV Calgary