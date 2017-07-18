

CTVNews.ca Staff





After a dump truck and a pickup truck collided head-on in southern Ontario on Monday night, police are warning drivers to slow down and take the extra time or risk “a lifetime of agony.”

Police said the driver of a pickup truck made one quick turn and wound up in a collision that totalled his vehicle beyond recognition and sent him flying from the vehicle.

“We’re all in hurries. We all want to get home,” Sgt. Stu Church of the Waterloo Regional Police told CTV Kitchener on Monday. “But that one minute, that 30 seconds difference can save you a lifetime of agony.”

The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. local time on Northumberland Street at Alps Road in Ayr, Ont., just south of Kitchener, Ont.

The pickup driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck was treated for a minor injury at the scene and was just “shaken up,” police said.

With files from CTV Kitchener