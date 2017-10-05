

A man and a woman are dead and the special investigations unit has been called in after a car collided head-on with a transport truck near Hamilton, Ont., in a situation that involved police.

The collision happened at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, on Highway 6 at Mountsberg Road. Police say a passenger vehicle and a transport truck collided, killing both individuals in the passenger vehicle.

“The vehicle itself is completely destroyed,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV Toronto at the scene. He says crews are still working to reconstruct the collision, and the highway is expected to remain closed between 9th Concession and 10th Concession until later in the day.

“It’s a devastating scene,” Schmidt said. “It’s incredible the amount of damage and trauma that must have been sustained as a result of this collision.”

Schmidt confirmed that Waterloo Regional Police were involved, but did not go into detail amid reports that a chase may have been involved.

“Waterloo Regional Police are the ones that notified the SIU,” he said, adding that there is still “a lot of work to be done.”

The victims have not been identified.

The driver was not hurt in the collision.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after two other deadly vehicle-related incidents in the Toronto area.

A 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday night in a hit-and-run near York Mills and Don Mills roads. Police say the driver of a blue Nissan Rogue had mounted the curb and struck the pedestrian victim before fleeing the scene.

Also on Wednesday, a 21-year-old woman was fatally injured and a 21-year-old man was hurt when they were struck while attempting to cross Yonge Street near Lawrence Avenue. Police say the two had been trying to reach a cab in the middle of the block.

The driver of the vehicle in the second incident remained at the scene. There was no immediate word on possible charges.

