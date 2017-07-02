

The Canadian Press





MELVILLE, Sask. - A man, a woman and a baby are dead after a head-on crash in Saskatchewan.

RCMP say it happened late on Canada Day when two cars collided on Highway 10 near Melville.

A 24-year-old man from Melville who was driving one car and a 25-year-old woman from Yorkton who was driving the other vehicle, died at the scene.

Three young children were also in the woman's car, including a six-month-old boy who died in hospital.

A seven-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.

Police are still investigating and say they will not be releasing the names or relationships between the occupants of the vehicles.