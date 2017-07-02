Head-on Canada Day crash in Sask. claims lives of man, woman and baby
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 9:47PM EDT
MELVILLE, Sask. - A man, a woman and a baby are dead after a head-on crash in Saskatchewan.
RCMP say it happened late on Canada Day when two cars collided on Highway 10 near Melville.
A 24-year-old man from Melville who was driving one car and a 25-year-old woman from Yorkton who was driving the other vehicle, died at the scene.
Three young children were also in the woman's car, including a six-month-old boy who died in hospital.
A seven-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.
Police are still investigating and say they will not be releasing the names or relationships between the occupants of the vehicles.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Crews fighting several wildfires across B.C. as warm, dry conditions persist
- Toronto therapy dog stolen after Canada Day celebrations
- Parks Canada warning tourists to stay back from wildlife
- 'A true Canadian': Artist pays tribute to folk hero Big Joe Mufferaw with wood statue
- Head-on Canada Day crash in Sask. claims lives of man, woman and baby