Dramatic police scanner audio has surfaced from the vehicle attacks in Edmonton, revealing the frantic moments when officers realized the suspect was hitting pedestrians with a U-Haul truck.

The approximately 11-minute audio recording, which was posted on LiveLeak, starts with police chatter after the initial vehicle attack and stabbing that left one officer injured near Edmonton’s football stadium. Police can be heard tracking the movement of the suspect as he drives through the streets of Edmonton, working his way downtown and blowing through several red lights on the way.

Police can be heard coordinating with the tactical squad and preparing to take the vehicle down as it nears the more pedestrian-heavy part of town.

“At this point in time we’re just trying to get him off Jasper Avenue,” one officer says.

Another can be heard asking for permission to deploy spike belts, seconds before the suspect veers and starts targeting pedestrians outside a bar called The Pint.

“Pedestrians hit. Pedestrians hit by The Pint,” an officer shouts at approximately the 4:10 mark.

Another officer jumps in to authorize a takedown on the U-Haul truck “as quickly as possible.”

“He’s hitting pedestrians here,” one officer says. “Guys, we need to take that vehicle right now.”

A few officers call for an ambulance while others direct them to stop and tend to the wounded. Another voice calls for officers to keep the area around the suspect clear and stay quiet so the tactical team can execute their takedown. “Use all means necessary to stop that vehicle and end this flight.”

Moments later, an officer announces the chase is over. “We’ve got one in custody.”

Police ultimately forced the truck to crash on its side. The suspect was taken into custody with bruises and cuts on his face that police say he sustained in the crash.

The vehicle rampage left four pedestrians injured. Edmonton police Const. Mike Chernyk was injured in the initial attack, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Somalian-born refugee Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, faces 11 charges in connection with the rampage, including five counts of attempted murder.

The charges have not yet been tested in court.

With files from CTV Edmonton