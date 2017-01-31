Montreal police have seen a spike in reported hate incidents since a shooting left six dead at a mosque in Quebec City.

Chief Philippe Pichet says Montreal's dedicated hate crime unit has received 14 calls since Sunday night, when a lone gunman opened fire during evening prayers at a mosque in Quebec City.

"That's a lot," Pichet told CTV News. He said the department received 55 hate-related calls from May to December of last year.

"I'm very concerned," Pichet said of the spike in hate-related incidents. He encouraged members of the public to report any "specific" hate crimes they witness, whether in person or on social media.

"We have to work all together to prevent that type of incident," Pichet said.

The accused in the Quebec City shooting reportedly posted several anti-Muslim comments on social media over the last year.

"We have to be concerned for that phenomenon," Pichet said. He added that two individuals have already apologized for potentially hateful social media posts.

Police have stepped up security around mosques in Montreal and Quebec City following the attack, which also left five individuals critically injured.

Doctors said Tuesday that two individuals remained in critical but stable condition at Hopital de l'Enfant-Jesus, while two others were "doing fine" and likely to be discharged soon. One individual has already been discharged.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, faces six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident, which took place shortly before 8 p.m. at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, in the city's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood. The attack unfolded during evening prayers. Bissonnette was arrested approximately one hour later.

The victims

Community members say many of the slain worshippers were fathers, between the ages of 39-60. Laval University professor Khaled Belkacemi, 60; butcher shop owner Azzeddine Soufiane, 57; pharmacy employee Aboubaker Thabti, 44 ; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, and Ibrahima Barry, 39, were all killed.

The victims' bodies were in Montreal Tuesday for autopsies, the coroner said in a statement to CTV News.

Mohamed Labidi, former president of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, says no funerals will be held Tuesday because the bodies are not expected to be released until later.

"(The families) need to have the bodies as soon as possible to (hold) the funerals," Labidi told CTV News. He added that at least one victim's body will be repatriated to Tunisia.

Labidi says most of those who worshipped at the mosque will take their prayers a few kilometres down the road, to Mosquee Annour, until the CCIQ can be rebuilt. Devout Muslims attend mosque multiple times a day, so the extra distance is expected to pose a bit of a logistical challenge.

The accused

Bissonnette was arrested Sunday around 9 p.m. at a bridge near the city's downtown core.

Police say the suspect called 911 to turn himself in, saying he was armed and "wanting to collaborate."

The incident sparked an outpouring of grief from politicians and ordinary Canadians across the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard called it a "terrorist attack," and urged the country to rally around its Muslim-Canadian neighbours.

"Diversity is our strength," Trudeau said.

Bissonnette appeared in court Monday afternoon to face the charges against him.

Bissonnette's neighbours and classmates described him as a person with few friends, who spent most of his time with his twin brother. They also told CTV Montreal he was frequently bullied.

The 27-year-old had been studying political science at Laval University, after switching into the program from anthropology.

Bissonnette's archived Facebook page shows he was interested in a number of right-wing nationalist figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump and French politician Marine Le Pen. He also followed Richard Dawkins and Christopher Hitchens, two philosophers who have strongly criticized all forms of religion.

He was also known in the community and on Facebook for espousing anti-immigrant, anti-feminist and other ultra-conservative viewpoints.

Bissonnette was enrolled as a cadet in the Quebec City area from 2002-2004, but did not receive any military training. The Department of National Defence says it has no record of him participating in marksmanship programs.

Mix-up over second arrest

Police initially reported two individuals had been arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting.

The second individual, whom Quebec media identified as Mohamed Belkhadir, was arrested amid the confusion at the mosque, after he fled at the sight of what he thought was a gunman. Belkhadir was reportedly helping a wounded friend after the shooting when he mistook an armed police officer for a shooter, and took off running. Police gave chase and apprehended him, but later determined that he was a witness.

Belkhadir said after the incident that he doesn't blame police for their reaction.