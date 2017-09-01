

CTVNews.ca Staff





Almost one-third of the oil refineries in the U.S. south went offline when Harvey blew through Texas as a hurricane. And now, that’s leading to big gas prices increases here in Canada.

Depending on what part of the country they live in, drivers can expect to see much higher prices at the pumps this Labour Day weekend.

In the last few days, prices have soared an average of 10 cents a litre across the country. The average price is now above $1.16 per litre -- up eight cents since Harvey hit last Friday, and nine cents compared to the average last month.

Prince Edward Island has already seen a 13-cent-per-litre jump, while most parts of Ontario and Quebec saw prices shoot up 10 cents a litre Friday morning. Saskatchewan and Manitoba are up 4 and 5 cents respectively, while B.C. is up three cents.

Those prices are likely here to stay for several weeks yet, says Dan McTeague, a senior analyst with GasBuddy.com.

“The big issue? Shortages in the U.S. northeast. Everything from Maine down to Florida is now affected,” he told CTV News Channel Friday.

At least two major pipelines -- one that ships gasoline across the southern U.S. to New York, and another that runs to Chicago -- have seen oil flows slowed or stopped since Harvey struck the Gulf of Mexico.

McTeague says with supply down, “there are very few refineries that make enough gasoline to supply markets south of the border.”

Many U.S. refiners would like to turn to Canada for oil supplies, particularly because our lower dollar makes our petroleum products a good value. But McTeague says Canada simply isn’t producing enough to meet that demand.

“Some of the refineries in Canada are going through fall maintenance, and that means we just don’t have any capacity. We barely have enough for ourselves,” he said.

In some markets, such as Vancouver, gasoline is being importing from Washington State, he said.

Canada has “a very tight market system,” McTeague says, and any supply disruptions lead to price hikes.

As for how long these increased prices will last, McTeague says “that’s the multi-billion dollar question,” but he expects the problem to extend for weeks.

Most of the best refineries won’t be back to being fully operational for another two weeks, he said, but he added there are also other tropical storms brewing in the Gulf that could cause further delays.

“This is going to last through the month of September and likely into October as well, with some variation,” McTeague predicts.