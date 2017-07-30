

CTVNews.ca Staff





Harry Potter fans in Calgary snapped selfies on platform 9 3/4, raised glasses of butterbeer and went shopping on “Diagon Alley” Sunday, at the city’s second annual wizard-themed festival.

The community of Kensington, part of Calgary, was transformed into the famous wizard-only shopping alley made popular in the fictional Harry Potter book and film series created by J.K. Rowling.

Is your car lost in the Forbidden Forest? Hop on Calgary Transit & be transported to #yycdiagonalley on July 30. https://t.co/rYVqm6NowN… pic.twitter.com/2pWezGz036 — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) July 30, 2017

The event page says visitors will get the chance to watch quidditch matches, participate in a costume contest and try their favourite Harry Potter-themed foods and drinks as they make their way down the street.

A large chess board was also created to mimic one of the three tests Harry Potter and his two friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, were forced to go through in the first book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

Stores transformed their stocks to include wizarding-world objects like glass pen wands and unicorn blood markers while restaurants served treats from the series, including butterbeer, Felix Felicis (luck potion) cocktails and pumpkin pasties.