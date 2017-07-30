Harry Potter fans down butterbeer in Calgary's 'Diagon Alley'
Harry Potter fans in Calgary arrived on platform 9 3/4 on their way to Diagon Alley. (Calgary Transit/Twitter)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, July 30, 2017 3:22PM EDT
Harry Potter fans in Calgary snapped selfies on platform 9 3/4, raised glasses of butterbeer and went shopping on “Diagon Alley” Sunday, at the city’s second annual wizard-themed festival.
The community of Kensington, part of Calgary, was transformed into the famous wizard-only shopping alley made popular in the fictional Harry Potter book and film series created by J.K. Rowling.
Is your car lost in the Forbidden Forest? Hop on Calgary Transit & be transported to #yycdiagonalley on July 30. https://t.co/rYVqm6NowN… pic.twitter.com/2pWezGz036— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) July 30, 2017
The event page says visitors will get the chance to watch quidditch matches, participate in a costume contest and try their favourite Harry Potter-themed foods and drinks as they make their way down the street.
Nancy living her mandrake dream! @RawEatery @kensingtonYYC #DiagonAlley pic.twitter.com/bblwVLOOSa— Katie Wackett (@katiewackett) July 30, 2017
They see me Rowling. #SWAGRID #harrypotter #diagonalley #hufflepuff #calgary #yyc pic.twitter.com/riqb5zqKBP— Kaitlyn Pecson (@thek8lyn) July 30, 2017
A large chess board was also created to mimic one of the three tests Harry Potter and his two friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, were forced to go through in the first book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”
Mega chess game ar #yyc #DiagonAlley #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/KR0my27M4Z— Julie Hrdlicka (@julie_hrdlicka) July 30, 2017
Stores transformed their stocks to include wizarding-world objects like glass pen wands and unicorn blood markers while restaurants served treats from the series, including butterbeer, Felix Felicis (luck potion) cocktails and pumpkin pasties.
Visit @sunnysideartsupplies for all your #wizard needs for #kensingtondiagonalley ⚡ pic.twitter.com/nfkJPzU2aD— Kensington Village (@kensingtonYYC) July 30, 2017
Felix Felicis! @prohobar @lylepeterman #Champagne #DiagonAlley #Cocktail #YYC #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/pAKdNwbqKE— Morgan Melnyk (@MorganMelnyk) July 30, 2017
#DiagonAlley @kensingtonYYC #yyc #harrypotter pic.twitter.com/7wXHhRuc7P— Higher Ground (@highergcafe) July 30, 2017
