Hamilton school bus driver charged in alleged abduction of 14-year-old girl
Police allege the developmentally delayed girl was abducted four times in late October while being driven to and from school in the city's east end.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 1:21AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 24, 2017 1:48AM EST
Hamilton police say a 70-year-old school bus driver is facing abduction charges after several alleged incidents involving a 14-year-old girl.
Police allege the developmentally delayed girl was abducted four times in late October while being driven to and from school in the city's east end.
David Nauss is charged with four counts of abduction of a person under 16 years of age and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police say Nauss worked as a school bus driver with Attridge Transportation and was a volunteer bus driver for the City Kidz charity organization.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Hamilton police child abuse unit
