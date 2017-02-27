

Nick Wells, CTVNews.ca





A pair of friends in Halifax found unlikely success in their bid to find dates to a hockey game after taking inspiration from a Hollywood movie.

Nick Hartling and Connor Beck consider each other best friends and share a love for hockey and humour.

"I think we're funny, but I don't know if anyone else does," said Hartling.

That sense of humour led them to a moment of viral fame, taking to online advertising site Kijiji in their efforts to find dates to a Halifax Mooseheads hockey game.

"We were kind of saying how much of a joke it would be if we put an ad on Kijiji saying we were looking for dates," said Beck.

The ad, in part, reads: "Looking for 2 beautiful women (19+) who would enjoy accompanying 2 handsome, fit, funny, sweet, kind, caring, down to earth young men (aged 22-23) to this evenings Mooseheads game. Tickets included!!!"

In case applicants were unsure of the joking nature of the ad, the friends also said they were looking for women who enjoyed long, romantic walks to the beer vendor and women unafraid of shoving a child out of the way to catch a free T-shirt.

This tactic was used as a plot device in last year's film "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates," starring Zac Efron and Adam Devine as two brothers who take to television in a bid to find wedding dates.

The film, in turn, was inspired by a pair of brothers posting an ad for wedding dates to Craigslist in 2013.

However, the Canadian duo says they had no idea their bold advertisement would take off.

More than 20,000 people viewed the post and nearly 200 hundred women responded with selfies and three facts about themselves.

"We didn't expect it to blow up like it did, obviously," said Beck.

The pair was successful in their efforts to find dates, taking two women to the junior hockey game.

As for questions about whether there will be a second date, the pair were sheepish.

"I don't know, you'll have to find out," said Beck, blushing when asked.

With a report from CTV Atlantic's Kelland Sundahl